Amazon Kindle Scribe 2024 only comes with the Premium Pen

Amazon sold the original Kindle Scribe with the Basic and Premium Pen. This stylus was used to edit PDF files, freehand draw and write notes inside e-books. The Basic Pen was just a pen to write notes, whereas the Premium Pen had a shortcut button and an eraser and was easier to hold. The new Kindle Scribe 2024 model only has one pen that ships with the device, the Premium Pen, which has undergone a slight redesign. It has now colour-matched with the new Scribe and has a new soft-tipped eraser.

The new pen works great on the new Kindle Scribe, and writing with it feels like writing on paper. Amazon slightly changed the front glass, adding texture to the screen. This isn’t just due to a screen protector being installed at the factory, either. This makes drawing more intuitive, as there is a bit of resistance.

I am glad only one pen ships with the Amazon Kindle Scribe 2024 model. I think the added choice of picking a stylus on the original and then selecting what storage configuration you wanted was too many steps for the average user. Amazon did not clear the benefits of each stylus, but now, with the 2024 edition, there is just one pen, which is the best one they offer.

