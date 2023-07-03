Amazon Kindle Scribe gets discounted in early Prime Day offer

The Kindle Scribe is easily one of the best Kindle devices that Amazon has come up with. Recent updates to the device have made it all the more endearing to own and operate as there is a lot more that you can do with the device. It has now become a great office aid while being extremely useful for the student community as well. There is the lasso select tool now available along with other features such as the ability to write notes on books, convert notes to text while also sharing the same with others, and so on. Plus there is also a host of PDF improvements introduced as well.

Now those who might have been waiting for Amazon to offer some nice discounts on the Scribe during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales event will cherish the fact that the Scribe is currently already on sale for a nice discount. You also have the option to upgrade to the models offering 32 GB or 64 GB storage capacities with Premium Pen that will also let you enjoy the same discount.

So, if you are really impatient to own a Kindle Scribe and can’t seem to wait till July 11 which is when the Prime Day event kicks off, you got to make the most of this offer.

Needless to say, you got to be a Prime member to take advantage of the enticing offers. New members can explore the service with a 30-day free trial before committing to a regular fee of $9.99 per month or 79 per year. Throughout the trial period, you’ll enjoy unrestricted access to a range of member benefits, including complimentary shipping, exclusive deals, and access to services like Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Prime Music.