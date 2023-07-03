J-Novel Club announces acquisition of a bunch of manga, and light novels at Anime Expo Industry Panel

During its Anime Expo, J-Novel Club made an exciting announcement regarding the acquisition of 14 new titles, AnimeNewsNetwork reported. This includes the licensing of seven captivating light novel titles and an additional seven thrilling manga titles, expanding their diverse catalog.

In addition to these new acquisitions, J-Novel Club revealed their plans to produce an audiobook series for Miya Kazuki’s popular novel series, Ascendance of a Bookworm. Sound Cadence Studios will be responsible for bringing these audiobooks to life, with the talented Reba Buhr, known for her role as the voice of Myne in the English dubs of the Ascendance of a Bookworm anime adaptations, serving as the narrator.

To further engage aspiring authors and nurture original storytelling, J-Novel Club unveiled the “JNC Original Light Novel Contest.” This contest invites submissions of original English light novels, offering enticing prizes such as a grand prize of US$15,000, first prizes of US$3,000, runner-up prizes of US$1,000, and the coveted BookWalker Prize of US$2,500. Submissions for the contest will open in early August and close on January 31, 2024. The Grand Prize winner will have their work adapted into a manga by Kadokawa, while all prize winners will receive cover and internal artwork, as well as the opportunity for digital publication through J-Novel Club.

With these exciting announcements, J-Novel Club continues to demonstrate their commitment to providing captivating stories across various mediums and supporting aspiring authors in the English light novel community.

Meanwhile, here is the list of novels and manga titles acquired by J-Novel Club.

Manga

The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Beastkin Alna, This Art Club Has a Problem!, My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer, Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing.

Light novels

Knight’s & Magic, 8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives’ Worth of XP and the Third Princess’s Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable!, Back to the Battlefield: The Veteran Heroes Return to the Fray!, The Retired Demon of the Maxed-Out Village, My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages’ Guild!, Fiancée No More: The Forsaken Lady, the Prince, and Their Make-Believe Love, I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons, The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom, I’ll Never Set Foot in That House Again!, An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Babysit a Crybaby Knight,

New Audiobook Series

Ascendance of a Bookworm.