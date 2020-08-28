Amazon Kindle will support the Microsoft Surface Duo

The Microsoft dual screen Surface Duo is coming out on September 10th. This device is running Android 10 and should be good for reading. Amazon will be updating their Android app with full support for reading ebooks on both screens at once. You will get a two page spread, where each page is on a single screen. So it will function like reading a real book, once you have finished reading both pages, you can swipe or tap and both pages will automatically turn, populating both screens with the next two pages.

The Surface Duo features twin 5.6-inch OLED displays with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This is really the first time such as large dual screen device that has been issued with this type of large screen and will be completely relevant for reading ebooks.

Amazon was the first company to issue an update for their Android app, so on day 1, users will be able to take advance of reading an ebook on both screens. I have reached out to Barnes and Noble and Kobo to see if they will support dual reading as well.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.