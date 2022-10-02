Amazon Kindle Year End Challenge wins you new awards

One of the more interesting things that Amazon has developed was their Reading Challenge System. Every 3-4 months they release a new Challenge that gives people awards for reading books. The first reading challenge awarded people free eBook credit, but sequent ones had no tangible award, other then gamifying reading. The final Challenge of 2022 starts on October 1st and runs to December 31st. There are six main achievements; Bronze Reader, Silver Reader, Gold Reader, Bookish, Bookworm and Bibliophile. There are ten limited achievements that only popup for a couple of days and often have easy ways to win the additional badges.

The Kindle Year End Reading Challenge cannot be viewed on any of the Kindle e-readers, but is only visible on their apps for Android or iOS. To view any badges you have earned you can click on reading insights on the Kindle app and if you click the more button, it leads you too it. Reading on your Kindle e-Reader actually will earn you badges and awards, since the reading progress is synced to your Amazon account and sent to the apps.

The Reading Challenge is only in select countries, such as the Untied States, but sadly not in Canada, where I live.

