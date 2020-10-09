Amazon Kindles will be on sale for Prime Day

Amazon has just released a preview of what they are going to be discounting for Prime Day, and it is good news if you want to buy a new Kindle e-Reader. The Kindle Paperwhite will receive a massive $50 discount and will be available for just $79.99. The Kindle Kids Edition will have $35 in savings and will be a paltry $74.99. There should be more Kindle deals when Prime Day occurs on October 13th and 14th, it is likely the entry level Kindle will receive some savings.

If Amazon Fire tablets are your jam, you can save up to 45% on select tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99.

There are some other Prime savings available, that were announced last week. Readers can receive a $5 credit on any Kindle book with the purchase of select Kindle devices. There will be flash deals on select multi-genre books and ebooks, including kids content. Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks, wellness programs and podcasts, all available on an all-you-can-listen basis. One upcoming highlight of the Plus catalog is The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends, releasing only on Audible on October 14. This first podcast of its kind from the iconic children’s show introduces preschool listeners to brand new Sesame Street character Foley, and includes original music, interactive games, jokes, and visits from friends like Elmo. New customers to Kindle Unlimited get 3 months free with a new subscription.

