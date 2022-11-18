Amazon layoffs now include the bookselling and review team

Amazon announced a couple of days ago that they are going to layoff 11,000 people. They initially stated this would start with the devices division, which includes Alexa, Kindle and Fire tablets. The layoffs will continue into the new year, where thousands of people who run the bookstore in various capacities, in addition to the people who post book reviews and also staff in the audiobook and eBooks.

In a note sent to employees, CEO Andy Jassy said the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer. “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic,” Jassy wrote in the memo.

Amazon is offering severance packages for employees who leave the company. Amazon currently has 1.5 million staff members globally and will hire an additional 150,000 temporary seasonal workers to handle the Christmas season rush.

