Amazon making drastic changes to Kindle Rewards Beta program

Kindle Rewards is a beta program only available for customers personally invited from Amazon. It is only available to select users in Canada, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States. When enrolled, customers can earn points for purchasing Kindle Books and Print Books; these points could be redeemed for credit, which can be employed to buy additional books. Amazon has just emailed all customers actively earning points; the changes could be better.

Amazon has announced that beginning June 1, 2023, you will earn 3 Kindle Points per dollar spent on Kindle books and 1 Kindle Point per dollar spent on print books. This is a far cry from the previous credit system, where customers earned 5 points for Kindle Books and 2 points for print books. However, even with the changes, customers still need to accrue 300 points for a paltry $3 book credit.

Kindle Points earned on or after June 1, 2023, will expire after three months. This is also another drastic change; previously points expired in six months. However, Amazon clarified that they would be running more Double Points Day point values reflected on Kindle book detail pages on offer days (look for ‘You earn’ under the Kindle price). You’ll now see Kindle Point values when you search for books on Amazon. Look for the ‘You Earn’ under the book price.

Many people enrolled in the Kindle Rewards program are unhappy with the changes. They are most angry about the step back with the points per dollar. Most users are upset that the reduced points expire three months sooner, and users have to spend $100 within three months on Kindle books and then redeem it to be worth the trouble. The unilateral consensus is that people are demotivated from even bothering with the program anymore.

