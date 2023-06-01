Amazon sending out emails highlighting its ‘Send to Kindle from Microsoft Word’ feature

Amazon recently introduced the new ‘Send to Kindle from Microsoft Word‘ feature which enabled users to send documents to Kindle right from within the Microsoft Word app itself. This can be a huge advantage to those who do most of their reading on a Kindle device. Now, Amazon is also seen sending out emails to users highlighting the Send to Kindle from Microsoft Word feature and how beneficial it can be for the users.

Also, while the Kindle e-reader will primarily allow you to read (or annotate) the exported stuff, you have better functionality with the Kindle Scribe given that you can add notes on it if you need. You can also switch between portrait or landscape orientation on the Kindle Scribe or crop margins out which in turn can increase font size and hence, enhance readability. Besides, you can also make text selections to highlight portions of it as the need might be.

Also, it’s just a few simple steps that will let you send Word documents to your Kindle. Here is what you need to do.

Select the File > Export option on your Microsoft Word document. On the page that opens, you will get to see the ‘Send documents to Kindle’ option along the left. You will next have to decide how you wish to read the exported documents to your Kindle device. Options here include, ‘Like a Kindle book’ or ‘Like a printed document’.

The point to note here is that opting for the ‘Like a printed document’ will let you write on the documents on your Kindle Scribe. Also, with this option, all complex formatting remains intact thanks to it incorporating fixed layouts. On the other hand, with the ‘Like a Kindle book’ option, you of course get to read the document as a Kindle book with adjustable font sizes.

The above is also going to be applicable to the ‘Microsoft Word from Web’ that is set to be introduced soon. Amazon also pointed out that the Send to Kindle from Microsoft Word feature is only going to be available to those having a valid Microsoft 365 subscription. Meanwhile, click here if you think you need help converting your Microsoft Word document to a Kindle format.