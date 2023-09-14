Amazon offering 20% discount on Kindle Scribe via trade-in, free Amazon gift card

Amazon is offering a trade-in program wherein you qualify for a nice 20 percent discount on the Kindle Scribe if you trade in the right device. Plus, as Mashable reported, there is an Amazon Gift Card for the taking as well. The retailer said they are accepting both Amazon as well as non-Amazon devices though you have to ensure the device meets the minimum criteria laid down by the company. You will either have to ship your trade-in device to Amazon via UPS or carry it to the nearest trade-in location within 45 days of your offer getting approved. Check Amazon’s trade-in page for more details on this.

As for reasons to opt for the Kindle Scribe, there are plenty. With a 10.2-inch 300 PPI display, it easily is the largest Kindle you can buy. The large display makes it fit for reading e-books, magazines, or PDFs with utmost ease. Plus, there also is the accompanying stylus that you can use to write, annotate, and doodle right on the display itself. This makes the Scribe the only Kindle offering to have stylus support. Although it is in black and white, unlike the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C, the Scribe can be the right device to give vent to your creativity like no other.

Now with this trade-in offer, it is easier than ever to own the Kindle Scribe.