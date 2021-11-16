Amazon on Black Friday will discount the Kindle Oasis by 30%

Amazon has revealed some early Black Friday deals, and although they are not live yet, they did disclose that the Kindle Oasis will be discounted by 30%, which has significant savings if you want to buy it. One of the big selling points is that it has a Freescale/NXP IMX7 dual core processor, which keeps things nice and speedy. It is also the only Kindle that Amazon sells, that has manual page turn buttons.

The company is also promoting some deals, aimed at readers. You can save up to 80% on 100+ best sellers on Kindle, 50% or more on select Kindle Exclusive titles, up to 50% on Amazon exclusive print titles, and up to 30% on children’s books. If a new Fire tablet is your thing, Amazon will offer savings up to 50% on select Fire HD tablets, on Black Friday.

