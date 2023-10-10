Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – The best Kindle deals

Get ready for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days where the retail giant is making available some truly incredible deals. These devices are hitting their all-time low prices, making it the perfect opportunity to snag an e-reader or e-note device. Amazon’s fall Prime Day has commenced, starting on October 10 and continuing through October 11, promising fantastic discounts that you won’t want to miss. Here is a compilation of some of the best Kindle deals that you can make the best of.
Kindle Scribe 16 GB with Basic Pen $264
Kindle Scribe 16 GB with Premium Pen $289
Kindle Scribe 32 GB with Premium Pen $304
Kindle Scribe 64 GB with Premium Pen $329
3 months of Kindle Unlimited free
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB with lock-screen ad $94
Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB with lock-screen ad $99
Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB without lock screen ad $114.99
Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB without lock screen ad $119.99
3 months of Kindle Unlimited free
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $139
3 months of Kindle Unlimited free
Kindle 2022
Kindle 2022 with lock-screen ad $74.99
Kindle 2022 without lock screen ad $94.99
3 months of Kindle Unlimited free
Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis 8 GB with lock-screen ad $199.99
Kindle Oasis 32 GB with lock-screen ad $219.99
Kindle Oasis 8 GB without lock screen ad $219.99
Kindle Oasis 32 GB with lock-screen ad $239.99
3 months of Kindle Unlimited free
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Kindle Paperwhite Kids Emerald Forest and Robot Dreams theme $109.99
Kindle Paperwhite Kids Warrior Cats theme $119.99
Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle
Kindle Paperwhite Kids with Screen Protector and Power Adaptor bundle $142.97
Kindle Kids (2022)
Kindle Kids Space Whale, Unicorn Valley, Ocean Explorer theme $79.99
Kindle Kids (2022) bundle
Kindle Kids (2022) with Screen Protector and Power Adaptor bundle $112.97
Best Buy too is offering the same prices
Amazon Kindle bundles
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition + Fabric cover – $194 (original price $258)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition + Leather cover + Wireless charging dock – $201 (original price $265)
Kindle Paperwhite + Leather cover + Power adapter – $133 (original price $202)
