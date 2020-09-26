Amazon Prime Day will occur on October 13-14 2020

Amazon Prime Day was supposed to occur earlier in the year, but COVID disrupted everything. Amazon has sent out an internal email to their business customers and to employees, letting them know that Prime Day will on October 13th and 14th, 2020. Amazon is set to announce this officially next week, likely on Monday.

Prime Day has historically been the company’s biggest selling day of the year since its inception five years ago, outperforming other shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday in recent years. The company revealed it sold roughly 175 million products on Prime Day 2019 and analysts have estimated it generated $7.16 billion.

If you are holding out for a big purchase such as 4K monitor or TV, or any of Amazons branded products like Kindles, Fire tablets or anything else, it would be worth it to wait a couple of weeks, where you can get big discounts. Amazon often price matches millions of items that other retailers sell, so make sure to wait until Prime Day before you spend big money on something.

