Onyx Phone will not come out this year

The Onyx Boox phone that was showcased at this years Consumer Electronics Show and it will not come out in 2020. I was told their engineers are retooling the phone and it will likely be released next year, in 2021. Although the company did not confirm with me, I think they are going to try and ship it with Android 10, which is the same OS as their Max Lumi and Note Air are running.

The Onyx Boox Phone features a single screen 5.8 inch E Ink Carta HD display with 300PPI. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system. Underneath the hood is a octa-core processor, but the amount of RAM and internal storage is unknown. It has a USB-C port and there is a fingerprint reader to lock or unlock the phone. There is dual microphones, so call quality will be pretty good. There will be SD card via the SIM card tray. You can have 2 SIMS or 1 SIM and one SD card.

There are two speakers to play music, audiobooks or podcasts. There will be WiFi, 4G / LTE and Bluetooth. Onyx has told me that this device shown at CES is a prototype and it will be refined and more specs will be shared in a month or two. There is a dual camera system on the back, the design is similar to the iPhone XS MAX. The exact number of megapixels is unknown, but it will likely be 12MP to 18MP.

It was initially running Android 9, but it is likely they will upgrade it Android 10, or even Android 11, since it is being released this fall. It will also have Google Play and Play Services.

Onyx did not disclose on how they are retooling the device, maybe they are adding color e-paper to it or maybe a faster processor. At least we know for certain that it will be not released this year and it has not been killed off in development, but will eventually see the light of day.

Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.