Amazon proclaims Kindle e-readers sold like crazy during Prime Day 2

Amazon kicked off the holiday season earlier than ever, Prime members ordered more than 100 million items from Amazon’s selling partners, most of which are small businesses and medium-sized businesses during the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. Some of the best sellers from the Top 100 deals list were Macbook Air M1; Peloton Bike; Bose earbuds and headphones; Casper pillows and toppers; and Shark hair dryers, vacuums, and air purifiers. Prime member favorites also included deals from must-have brands like Apple, Drybar, and Laneige, and from Amazon devices.

Amazon issued a press release and noted a number of times that some of the bestselling Amazon devices were Kindle e-readers. This is likely due to them heavily discounting the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Kindle Oasis. Most of the deals did not even warrant customers being Prime Members, anyone could save close to 30% on a new Kindle. Here is what they said in the press release.

“Our Prime Early Access Sale was a great kickoff to the holidays, and the best part is that it’s only the beginning. Customers will find millions of must-have deals throughout the season that will help them continue to save money on gifts for loved ones,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. “We know our employees, vendors, and selling partners show incredible dedication to delivering a great experience during the holidays, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to serving customers during this special time of the year.”

“Our game’s success is a testament to Amazon empowering unexpected entrepreneurs: two working moms who created a card game as a side hustle—which has ascended to a top seller in the Toys and Games category,” said Stacy Katz, co-creator of Not Parent Approved game. “Opportunities like Prime Early Access Sale have created a powerful boost to our business, as well as offering customers deep discounts and value. On the first day of the sale, we experienced a 500% increase in units sold!”

Prime Early Access Sale Trends

Some of the best-selling categories worldwide were Apparel, Home, Toys, and Amazon devices.

Some of the best-selling items in the U.S. included LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, and Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips.

Some of the best-selling items from this year’s Toys Gift Guide and Toys We Love list included playsets, dolls, and toys from Barbie, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Magna-Tiles, and Squishmallows.

Some of the best-selling items on Amazon worldwide were Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Some of the top holiday prep and décor items sold in the U.S. include wreaths, garlands, decorative lights, and Halloween costumes.