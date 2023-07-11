Amazon Scribe gets discounted in the UK for Prime Day

Amazon is usually at its generous best during Prime Day, offering nice discounts and other freebies on even its latest and best devices as well. Take for instance the Kindle Scribe which is now selling for £259.99 in the UK, which is 21 percent less than the usual price, Mashable reported.

There is a lot going for the Kindle Scribe which also happens to be the only e-note device that the company has to offer right now. It comes with a 10.2-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution. This makes it perfect to read even large format documents such as PDF files without having to pinch-and-zoom every now and then. The bundled stylus makes things even better as you can always take notes, or sketch as the need might be.

The Scribe has got even better thanks to the recent updates it has been provided with. Far from the just basic capabilities that the e-note had started out with, the Scribe now supports advanced features such as sticky notes along with more variety of pens having varied thickness levels. Then there is the lasso select tool and contrast slider on offer along with the ability to write notes right within a book. Apart from these, the Scribe now supports sub-folders too for more efficient content management.

On the whole, the Kindle Scribe has turned out to be a very efficient e-note device and you better hurry if you’d like to own one as the offer is going to be valid till midnight of July 12.