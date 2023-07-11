Amazon’s latest and greatest, the Fire Max 11 gets its price discounted by a third ahead of Prime Day

Amazon is offering some excellent discounts on the Fire Max 11 tablet, which is quite surprising considering that the tablet was launched just weeks back. It happens to be the biggest, and the most powerful tablet that the retail giant has ever come up with, though, of course, true to its usual product development strategy, the Fire Max 11 is never the most powerful tablet in its category. Instead, Amazon relies on its vast content ecosystem to see the tablet make it through the competition.

Nonetheless, it is always excellent from the consumer’s point of view to see even the latest devices getting discounted, more so when more than one-third of the original price is shaved off in one go. More specifically, both the 64 GB and the 128 GB versions of the Fire Max 11 are getting discounted by 35 percent. The cheapest model, of course, will be the 64 GB model, which will cost $150 post the discount. Further, the 128 GB version will also get the same $80 discount.

Apart from the onboard storage, another differentiating factor with the Fire Max 11 is whether you want one with lock-screen ads or the version without it. The discount is a slightly lower 33 percent for the model without lock-screen ads, while the 35 percent discount applies to the model with ads. In any case, the model without ads shown on the lock-screen costs more, which, coupled with the slightly lower discount, means it will still cost more than the model with ads.

With the 128 GB model of the Fire Max 11, where you only have the version without lock-screen ads, the discount is 29 percent though that’s enough for the tablet to be priced just short of the $200 mark. Besides these, Amazon has a trade-in offer to save an additional $20 if you trade in a suitable device. So, there is plenty to save on a tablet that has been on the market for weeks.

The tablet otherwise sports decent specs, which include a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK8188J processor coupled to 4 gigs of memory. The choice of storage includes either 64 or 128 GB. You have an 11-inch display of 2000 x 1200 pixels on the top. The tablet impresses with its battery life, lasting 14 hours on a single charge. It also comes with a keyboard and stylus support, making it an excellent office aid and beneficial to students and others. You can read our full review of it if you consider buying one.