Amazon sold a boatload of Kindles during Thanksgiving Weekend

Amazon is excited to announce that this Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever , with customers around the world purchasing hundreds of millions of products between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Customers also supported small businesses this holiday shopping weekend, generating more than $1 billion in sales. In their press release Amazon stated that the Kindle Paperwhite sold the most units, out of any Amazon branded products. This is big news, because more people bought e-readers than Alexa or any of their other products.

With millions of deals available during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal events, the best-selling categories were Home, Fashion, Toys, Beauty, and Amazon Devices. And the best-selling items on Amazon were Kindle Paperwhite, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Apple AirPods. Other top sellers included Hasbro Gaming CONNECT 4, Burt’s Bees Christmas Gifts, apparel from Champion, apparel and shoes from New Balance, the Amazon smart plug, Echo Show, and Nintendo Switch.

Holiday Shopping Weekend Highlights (U.S.)

Customers supported small businesses this holiday shopping weekend, generating more than $1 billion in sales for small businesses in the U.S.

Some of the top sellers from small businesses included games like What Do You Meme? Family Edition, Taco vs Burrito – The Strategic Family Friendly Card Game, and Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families.

