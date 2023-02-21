Authors are spamming out Kindle Books using ChatGPT

AI is starting to take over the Kindle Bookstore, by authors taking advantage of Kindle Direct Publishing. In the first weeks of February, over 200 e-books that listed ChatGPT as an author or co-author. These books include “How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT,” “The Power of Homework” and poetry collection “Echoes of the Universe” and sci-fi epic about an interstellar brothel, “Galactic Pimp: Vol. 1.”

There could be even thousands of new books that have been submitted in February alone, due to authors not having to disclose if they used ChatGPT or not. The vast majority of these are low quality books that are submitted to the Kindle store, just to make a quick buck. On YouTube, TikTok and Reddit hundreds of tutorials have spring up, demonstrating how to make a book in just a few hours. Subjects include get-rich-quick schemes, dieting advice, software coding tips and recipes. There are even paid courses authors have made to walk through using AI to write books, from beginning to end.

“This is something we really need to be worried about, these books will flood the market and a lot of authors are going to be out of work,” said Mary Rasenberger, executive director of writers’ group the Authors Guild. Ghostwriting – by humans – has a long tradition, she said, but the ability to automate through AI could turn book writing from a craft into a commodity. “There needs to be transparency from the authors and the platforms about how these books are created or you’re going to end up with a lot of low-quality books,” she said.

Books being submitted to the Kindle Store have no quality and control systems in place. There are no editors from Amazon that go over a submitted book, to make sure it is readable. There is no oversight at Amazon at all, when it comes to Kindle Direct Publishing. Due to this fact, it would almost be impossible to get a sense on what was written by an AI engine and what was written by an author. Readers who buy the book and realize that they have been duped, will pay the ultimate price.

( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.