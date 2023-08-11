Avoid this Kindle book buying scam at Amazon

There is a new Kindle e-book scam circulating that potential buyers should be cautious about. As reported by the eBook Reader Blog, which in turn cited a Reddit post, this scam involves a link shared in the Book Description section. The link falsely claims that buyers can access the book at an unbelievably low price. It’s important for buyers to be vigilant and not fall for such fraudulent schemes.

Clicking on the provided link redirects users to a page that prompts them to enter their credit card information. It is crucial to emphasize that potential buyers must refrain from engaging in such actions. The fact that this deceptive link is presented within a legitimate Amazon page might create a false sense of security, thereby enhancing the likelihood of falling into the trap. While there is currently no information available about individuals having been duped by this scam, many of those who participated in the Reddit discussion about this issue seemed wise enough to be aware of its dubious nature.

The shared link includes the “.nf” domain suffix, which is not immediately recognizable or relatable to most individuals. As highlighted by a Reddit user named neongreenpurple, “.nf” could potentially be associated with Norfolk Island, a small Australian island located in the South Pacific. It’s worth noting that Norfolk Island has a population of approximately 2000 people. However, it’s highly improbable that the scammer behind this scheme is based on the island, as this choice of domain could very well be a deliberate attempt to mislead and divert attention away from their actual location.

Buyers should exercise caution and prioritize their online security. It’s wise to steer clear of suspicious links, especially those with unfamiliar domain suffixes. Opting to purchase books from legitimate Amazon links, even if they are priced higher than what the scammers are claiming, is a much safer approach. Prioritizing security and authenticity over tempting offers is essential to safeguarding personal and financial information from potential scams and fraudulent activities.