DC to Launch Graphic Novels For their Webtoons Series

Well-known comics company DC, which is known for their greatest superheroes, has finally announced that they will be launching their Webtoon series as graphic novels for the readers. With this initiative, readers will be able to access their favorite DC webtoon series in print starting this month.

The graphic novels that people are likely to access include Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, Vixen: NYC, Zatanna & the Ripper, and Red Hood: Outlaws. The very first DC Webtoon comic was released back in 2021, with the title Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. After that, three more series were released for the readers so they could get the best experience of comedy, horror, and mystery in one place.

While Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Vol. 1 and Vixen: NYC Vol. 1 will be available for readers in August, Zatanna & The Ripper Vol. 1 will be accessible in October 2023. Both DC and Webtoon announced their collaboration back in September 2021 with Batman: Wayne Family Adventures.

Webtoons has gained worldwide recognition for its fresh storylines and unique comic style. As of 2022, Naver Webtoon, or webtoons, has reported a user count of nearly 85.6 million users. Besides their adaptation in written form, webtoons have been converted to popular Netflix shows for the interested audience to watch.

In fact, some webtoon-based shows, like All of Us Are Dead and Business Proposal, have received great responses from viewers worldwide. With such popularity, the platform partnered with well-known companies like DC and Marvel to produce fun and compelling content for the readers.

“This collaboration is a landmark for us as we work toward a new age of digital comics in the US,” said David Lee (head of content at WEBTOON US) during the time of their collaboration in 2021. “We’re so happy to introduce long-beloved DC characters to our service,” he added.

As the new manga and Webtoons thrive in the comic world, what are your thoughts on the print version of these DC Webtoon series?