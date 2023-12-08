Best of New Books Available to Kindle Unlimited Members

Kindle Unlimited is a literary subscription service that provides unlimited reading and listening for people. If you are a reader who can’t get enough books, these are some popular titles of Kindle Unlimited that you shouldn’t miss.

The Silent Patient (Alex Michaelides)

For people who are into psychological thrillers, this one is a must-read. As described by Amazon itself, The Silent Patient is the story of a woman’s act of violence against her husband, along with the therapist’s obsession to uncover the motives. The novel is combined with a psychological mystery that’s likely to keep you guessing till the end.

Those Empty Eyes (Charlie Donlea)

Those Empty Eyes unfold the story of Alex Armstrong, the woman who’s accused of murdering her own family. Fast forward to ten years, Alex is now exonerated and on a mission to hunt down the culprits who killed her family. Will Alex get the closure that she deserves? Read through to know more.

I Am Pilgrim (Terry Hayes)

I Am Pilgrim is the debut novel by the former screenwriter and journalist Terry Harres. The book unfolds multiple stories, starting from an anonymous young woman being murdered in the hotel with her identifying characteristics being dissolved by acid to a father being beheaded in the scorching heat of the Saudi Arabian public square. Read as they all one path links all these stories with only one man to make this journey (Pilgrim).

Win (Windsor Horne Lockwood III) (Harlan Coben)

Win (Windsor Horne Lockwood III) is a New York Times bestseller that features the story of a “dead man’s secrets fall into the hands of a vigilante antihero.” When that happens, it draws them to a dangerous road. It is a must-read book by Harlan Coben if you are into thrillers or mysteries.

Woke Up Like This (Amy Lea)

Two high schoolers who are all set for prom get transported to thirteen years in the future after a random accident. At the age of 30, Char and J. T. have many questions, which primarily include the central puzzle: Why are they in a serious relationship? Try this out if you like fun reads.