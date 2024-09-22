Best Prime Day Kindle Deals Now Available

Amazon might be readying a new line of Kindle devices for launch soon, which are expected to feature a colour display. However, if you’d prefer a black-and-white display for your reading, the current crop of Kindles might be just what you need. An excellent deal is also available on some Kindle Bundles, which is worth checking out.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

The package includes the base Kindle Scribe with 16 gigs of storage, a black leather folio cover with a magnetic attach, a power adapter, and the basic pen. All of this is now available for $379.97 which will let you save $60.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle

Here, you get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, having 32 gigs of storage, a black fabric cover, and a wireless charging dock. All of it is right now selling for $237.97 which is $20 less than the usual price.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

The bundle includes the 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite, a black fabric cover, and a power adapter. The entire package will set you back $184.97 which is $20 less than the usual price.

With all the above deals, you can save another 20 percent via trade-in. So, if you are out to buy a new Kindle, check out the above deals before they are gone.