Brand new Kindle Paperwhite now on sale for just $55

There is a Kindle Paperwhite model on sale for just $55 via Woot. Lest that makes you feel it’s a refurbished unit being offered, you can be rest assured that isn’t the case. While it is a brand new Kindle Paperwhite on sale, the caveat is that it is a Kindle Paperwhite 4 that is available to buy, which means it is a generation old. It has 32 GB of native storage and boasts 4G cellular connectivity. Unfortunately, it is an Amazon Prime-only deal, which means non-Prime members will have to sit out of the fun.

What is also interesting about the deal is that this happens to be the only other Kindle model that you can buy right now that has integrated cellular connectivity. Amazon also sells the 4G-enabled Kindle Oasis but that costs $349.99. While a Kindle Paperwhite 4 does not make much of a comparison with the Kindle Oasis, the fact is, that both are yesteryear models, and spending that much may not be a wise choice. It is here that the Kindle Paperwhite 4 makes a strong case for itself, more so when you can have it for just $55.

As a refresher, the Kindle Paperwhite 4 dates back to 2018 and comes with a 6-inch 300 PPI display. It comes with an IPX8 waterproof rating and can last around 6 weeks on a single charge. On sale is the ad-supported model in a black shade.

So, if you are looking for a nice e-reader for really cheap, the deal is easily the best you can have. You get to have a brand-new Kindle for the price of refurbished models. The deal runs through December 2 or till stocks last. Given the price, it is likely the latter will hold true. So, better hurry!