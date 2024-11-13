Can a Firmware Update Solve Kindle Colorsoft’s Yellow Bar Issue?

The Kindle Colorsoft represents a historic milestone for Amazon as it marks the launch of the first-ever Kindle to have a color display. No wonder the response has been ecstatic. Shipments had just started and early buyers took pride in flaunting their latest and most advanced Kindle device yet. Unfortunately, all the excitement surrounding the e-reader has been short-lived as it seems to have hit a stumbling block; and it’s a faint glow of yellow light that is to be blamed.

The said light emanates from the bottom portion of the display. As stated, it is a faint glow and shouldn’t exactly be termed a deal breaker. Still, it is an anomaly and the last thing you’d expect in a $280 device. Amazon too has taken cognizance of the issue and has stated it is working on a fix to solve the problem. Shipments too have either been suspended or pushed back to ensure enough time for Amazon to come up with a viable solution.

However, while Amazon insists it is a software issue and can be fixed with a firmware update which it is supposedly working on, well-known industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier revealed the problem could be due to the use of a different OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive). The issue can be ‘traced to Amazon’s use of a different OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive) than that used in grayscale e-paper displays. This change was implemented to enhance the limited contrast capabilities of E Ink’s Kaleido color e-paper technology. While component suppliers have developed several hardware solutions, Amazon seems to lean toward a software-based fix, Kuo revealed on X.

Will a firmware update be enough?

According to Kuo, many of the component suppliers have devised solutions to the issue which involves introducing some changes to the hardware. However, there is no information on what exactly has been changed, replaced, or modified, or if those have been enough to fix the issue. However, Amazon does not seem to be interested in a solution that would require tinkering with the hardware. In any case, not all Colorsoft devices produced so far seem to have been affected even though the issue is widespread enough for Amazon to cancel shipping in several regions as of now.

Experts meanwhile have voiced concern if tweaking the software would be enough to solve the issue. Jason Heikenfeld, an IEEE Fellow and engineering professor at the University of Cincinnati too said a software fix might not be enough, unless that involves blacking out the bottom portion of the display. It is going to be a subject of speculation how blacking out the display bottom is going to affect the visual experience.

Under the circumstances, it remains to be seen how Amazon deals with the problem and whether the promised firmware update will arrive in time to sort things out, given that the holiday shopping season is already underway. Stay tuned.