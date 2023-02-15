Everything you need to know about Amazon Kids+

Amazon Kids+ is the only digital subscription for kids with thousands of books, games, videos, Alexa skills, and more. Plus, it’s ad-free and not connected to any social media platforms, so kids can safely learn, grow, and be entertained through content that’s both educational and fun. Just this week, Amazon Kids+ was actually named KidScreen’s “Best Kids-Only Streaming Service.”

With content from top brands trusted by parents and guardians such as Disney, PBS, LEGO, and Sesame Street, access to award-winning books including timeless classics like The Chronicles of Narnia and popular series like Big Nate, exclusive original series, interactive STEM-focused content, and more, there’s always something to explore.

On top of this, parents can have peace of mind knowing all the entertainment on Amazon Kids+ is age-appropriate (designed for kids ages 3-12), and they can further personalize their child’s experience with the tools in Amazon’s Parent Dashboard.

Amazon Kids+ content can be read on the Kindle Kids e-reader and Fire Tablets. If you use it on a Kindle, you will find Kids books, and and other content available. However, if you use a Fire tablet, you will get access to all of the multimedia content too. The subscription fee is well worth fostering the love of reading or watching educational shows. The Dashboard can also be used to limit screen time for watching shows and can there are also settings for reading too. Kids+ can also be viewed on the Fire TV and audiobooks can be played on all Echo enabled products.

Amazon Kids+ also has apps, where parents and children can use existing devices. There is an iOS app that be installed on the iPad or iPhone.If you have an Android phone or tablet, there is also a Kids+ app available on the Google Play Store. Both of these apps have 10,000 kids movies, TV shows & books tailored for children 3 – 12 years old.

Amazon Kids+ Fast Facts and Features

Exclusive original series including Blippi’s Treehouse, Hello Kitty: Super Style!, LEGO Monkie Kid, and Do, Re & Mi starring Kristen Bell.

Content from top brands trusted by parents and guardians, such as Disney, PBS, LEGO, and Sesame Street.

Thousands of award-winning books from timeless classics like The Chronicles of Narnia, current favorites like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and popular series, like Big Nate.

Thousands of audiobook favorites including Stella Batts, Mackenzie Blue, and The Mystwick School of Musicraft

Interactive apps and games like codeSpark, Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen, and Crossy Road.

Access content through a variety of devices, including Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, Android, and iOS devices, using a single subscription.

Easy-to-use parental controls, available through Amazon's Parent Dashboard, to limit screen time, set educational goals, and manage content for up to 4 child profiles.

A 1-month free trial is available for Prime customers. After that, Amazon Kids+ starts at $4.99 per month for Prime members and $7.99 per month for those who do not yet have Prime.

Supported Countries Amazon Kids+ is available only in Canada, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom and United States