Eazeye Monitor Review: An ingenious glare-free color display solution

Staring at a screen for long can be taxing for your eyes. One way to mitigate the situation is to opt for devices using E Ink displays such as the Onyx Boox Mira Pro, the Dasung 256, and such. However, the downside with such displays, in spite of them being extremely eye friendly is that they lack color and have a slow refresh rate, which means these aren’t ideally suited for playing videos. Above all, E Ink monitors are quite costly too. Fortunately, we have something that can offer the best of both worlds in the form of the Eazeye Monitor.

Eazeye Monitor display tech

At the heart of the Eazeye Monitor is a 24-inch LCD panel, which means you get all the attributes associated with conventional LCD displays. That includes fast refresh rates and full-color displays. The Eazeye Monitor however comes with a rather low-end LCD panel having 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. The monitor otherwise includes an HDMI and a VGA port. There is also the VESA adaptor onboard which means it can easily be coupled with the standard monitor stands.

Power the monitor on and the magic begins. For there is none of the glare hitting your eyes. Instead, it is all so very soothing and relaxing. All of this can be attributed to the way the monitor works, with ambient light making things visible, as it is with an E Ink or similar e-paper displays. For this reason, it is important that you place the monitor near a light source such as a window or in a well-lit room. It is the light from external sources, be it natural light or ambient light that acts to illuminate the millions of colors that the display offers.

That way, glare is reduced to the minimum as there is no light incident on the eyes. You get to enjoy a vibrant color display which is quite lacking on even the best color e-paper display. The high refresh rate ensures pages scroll effortlessly and video playback is smooth. Power consumption too is just a fraction of what you have with conventional LCD monitors even though you have similar functionality with the Eazeye Monitor as with others of its ilk.

In complete darkness

Also, lest you believe the monitor is useless in a not-so-well-lit environment, there is the reflective panel included in the package that can make the monitor just as functional even in the complete absence of light. The panel just has to be placed in the slot behind the display and attaches to the display magnetically. Switching on the light spreads it through the entire panel uniformly, which in turn illuminates the LCD display thereby making it visible to the human eye.

Then there are several controls built-in as well that will let you change the various light settings. That includes the color temperature, brightness, and contrast, the red, green, and blue effects, image setup, and other settings. Setting up the monitor is a breeze too as all you need to do is attach the stand using a screw. In fact, that’s the only screw that you will have to work with. Next, you will have to latch the monitor onto the stand and put a clip in place which will hold the monitor securely.

Conclusion

The Eazeye Monitor can be considered one of the best things you can have if you are looking for a monitor that is both eye and pocket friendly. It does not break any new ground though as it is the same old LCD display tech that is at work here. However, it is the manner the LCD display is illuminated that does the magic.

The only downside with the monitor is that it lacks the spic and shine that you have with monitors sourced from a big-name manufacturer. The display specs too are similar to what you have with entry-level monitors. These apart, the Eazeye Monitor thoroughly impresses with its display quality. Other positives include a full-color display, a high refresh rate, and low power consumption. Click here if you are already looking to buy one.

Eazeye $899 4.15 Industrial Design 4.5/5







Resolution 4.0/5







Vibrancy 4.0/5







Reading 4.0/5







Color Content 4.3/5







Pros Easy on the eyes

Uses only 5 watts of electricity

Relies on natural light, but does have a light bar

1080 P resolution

16:9 aspect ratio Cons Needs to be by a window for optimal experience

Only 75 frames per second

Will be crowdfunded eventually

Does not come with Vesa Mount

VGA port in 2023? Website

