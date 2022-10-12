Get $5 back in eBook credit when you spend $15 on Kindle eBooks

Amazon is running a limited time promotion for customers in the United States. If you spend $15 on Kindle books you will get $5 of credit, which can be used towards buying any books in the future. This is not an automatic promotion, instead you need to visit their Kindle Rewards page and activate the offer. The promotion is valid from October 10th to October 16th, so if you want to take advantage of this, time is of the essence.

Any eBook that you purchase on Amazon.com during the offer period will count, including eBook gift orders, bulk eBook orders, and pre-orders that are fulfilled during the offer period. Activation can occur at any time during the offer period. Pre-orders that are fulfilled outside of the offer period are excluded from this offer. Your credit will be automatically applied to your account within 2 days after spending the specified amount on any eBooks. Amazon will notify you via email once your credit has been applied to your account. Once the credit has been sent to your account, it does expire in 21 days if you do not use it.

