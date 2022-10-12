The all-new Kindle and Kindle Kids are now available for customers to purchase and they are being shipped out right away. The e-readers were announced for pre-order last month, the latest Kindle adds premium features at an affordable price, such as an extended battery life, adjustable front lighting, double the storage, and USB-C charging – all in a lighter, more compact build. The new Kindle starts at $99.99 and Kindle Kids starts at $119.99.

New Kindle and Kindle Kids Highlights:

The lightest and most compact Kindle comes in an all-new 300 PPI high-resolution display that delivers 3X more pixels than our previous generation with laser-quality text and graphics, adjustable front light, dark mode, 2X the storage at 16 GB, up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge, and USB-C charging.

Kindle Kids offers the same premium features as Kindle, plus a kid-friendly cover, one year of Amazon Kids+ providing unlimited access to thousands of age-appropriate books, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Since the first Kindle Kids device debuted three years ago, kids have logged nearly 3 billion minutes of reading time on their Kindle devices, with no distractions on their devices from games, videos, social media, or apps.

The all-new Kindle and Kindle Kids were designed with sustainability in mind, and carry the Climate Pledge Friendly badge, acknowledging further reduction in carbon emissions from previous product generations. Following Amazon’s goal to make device packaging 100% recyclable by 2023, for the first time ever, Kindle’s device packaging is 100% recyclable in the U.S. and is also made of 100% wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. Additionally, both devices were thoughtfully sourced and built with 90% recycled magnesium.