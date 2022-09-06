Here is how you buy books on the Kindle

The Kindle e-reader is designed to replace paper books. Towards that, the E Ink display offers a feel that is the closest it can be to print on paper on a digital device. Then there also are a host of other convenient features that can make an e-reader an ideal replacement for paper books. Not surprisingly, the method to add books to the Kindle device is as easy as it can get. This way, you can be rest assured, that you will never run out of fresh content to consume and enjoy. Mentioned here are the various ways to add books to the Kindle e-reader.

Buying e-books from Amazon

Amazon often makes available its Kindle e-readers at a cost lower than what it takes to manufacture. The idea of course is to make up for the deficit via the sale of e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and such. In other words, you are closely tied to the Amazon ecosystem and will have to source all of your content via only the retailer. Here is how you do it.

Link your Kindle to your Amazon account.

This is something that you do anyway while setting up your Kindle for the first time. Start up your Kindle and follow on-screen instructions for the same.

Go to Kindle Store

Amazon has done a great job at keeping things simple and straight. Just hit the Home tab and on the Home page, you have the Library option at the bottom right. This serves as the placeholder for all the books that you have bought or borrowed from others and will also show you titles that you can buy online. Of course, you need to connect to the Wi-Fi to buy a book.

Make your choice

The Kindle Store is one of the largest online bookstores out there. So, it’s unlikely you are going to miss out on what you are looking for. While it carries a collection of books that it feels will match your interest under the ‘Recommended For You’ section, there are several ways to refine your search by popularity, genre, and such. There is also a brief introduction of the book given to help you make up your mind, or you may also try out the book’s sample before you buy it. You may also want to read what others think of the book in the user review section.

Make your purchase

After you have zeroed in on the book to buy, tap on the ‘Buy Now’ button. Follow on-screen instructions to complete the purchase. It’s similar to other stuff that you buy from Amazon. Once your payment has been successfully processed, the book will be immediately added to your library. Tap on it and it will start downloading to your device.

Apart from the Kindle itself, you can also buy books via the Amazon app on your smartphone or tablet or via the Amazon site using any browser. The book will get added to your Library automatically and will get reflected on the Kindle app on all supporting devices.

Still, if you think you have ended up buying the wrong book, you are free to return the same within the free trial period – usually a week – and the entire amount will be returned to you.

That’s it. You should now be able to get along with your favorite books right away. You can refer to How to load ebooks on the Kindle e-reader for more ways to populate your Kindle e-reader.