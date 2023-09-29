Important changes to Kindle for Mac

Amazon is sending emails to customers who have downloaded or are currently using the Kindle for Mac software. Support will end for the current Kindle for Mac, now called the Kindle Classic app, by October 31, 2023. The new and improved Kindle for Mac, which offers enhanced book reading and library management, is now available to download from the Mac app store.

All of your Kindle books, and collections you created in the Kindle Classic app, will be available to you once you download and sign in to the new app. To seamlessly copy over your collections, ensure you are on the latest version of the Kindle Classic app (1.40.1 or higher) and open the Kindle Classic app. To read your documents in the new app, re-import them using Send to Kindle.

