Kindle and Kobo e-readers are on Sale

Amazon has heavily discounted various Kindle e-readers ahead of Prime Day, which officially kicks off on June 21st. Customers who live in the United States can pickup a Kindle Paperwhite for $80 and an entry level Kindle for $55. Which Kindle should you buy? If are you a really casual reader who reads maybe a book a month, the Kindle Basic should be good enough, but if you read a couple of books a month, the Paperwhite is the better deal, because it has a high resolution 300 PPI screen, so fonts will look crisper. It is also waterproof, so it is possible to use it in the bathtub or at the beach.

Kobo is also running a promotion for US customers, the Clara HD is regularly $119, and the sale price is $94. This device is similar to the Kindle Paperwhite, it has a high resolution 300 PPI display. Although this model does not have a waterproofing system, it does have the Overdrive advantage, so you can easily borrow ebooks from your public library and read them, right on the Clara.

