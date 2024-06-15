Kindle App for iOS and Android Now Supports TTS Feature

The Kindle app for Android, iOS, and Mac (sorry, not Windows) now supports text-to-speech feature, a Reddit post on this revealed. It can read out in several international languages at the moment, which includes Spanish and French, apart from English of course. What is nice about the feature is that it can read aloud personal documents as well. The particular words that are being read aloud get highlighted too, which should be very helpful for those who like to read the text while it is being read aloud.

Accessing the feature is easy. Here are the steps.

Launch the Kindle app and open the book that you’d like to read or listen to. Tap on the book and then tap on the Aa button > More option. You will find the Assistive Reader feature on the top. Tap on the toggle button to turn on the feature. Tap on the book to get back to reading/listening. Tap on the book again and this time, you should see a Play button at the bottom right corner. Tap on the Play button to initiate the text-to-speech feature. This starts with the first word of the text portion currently present on the screen. Tapping anywhere on the display pauses the feature. If you’d like to start from a particular word, long-press on it, and from the option that appears, select Play. To change the playback speed, just tap on the book and there is an option at the bottom tapping on which reveals the slider control. Sliding the control will let you increase or decrease the speed in increments of 0.1x.

However, as the e-Book Reader Blog revealed, the feature isn’t available on all Kindle devices, with the older Android and iOS devices likely being left off. Further, the TTS feature does not apply to all Kindle e-books as well. It is going to be mentioned on the product page for the particular title if it supports TTS.