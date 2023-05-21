Kindle Battery Draining Fast [Try Out These Proven Tips]

Does your Kindle’s battery appear to be draining? Well, there could be different reasons behind the draining battery. Fortunately, there are some proven ways to make your Kindle’s battery last longer on one charge. Let’s check out some tried-and-tested tips given below:

#1 Keep your device in Airplane Mode.

One reason why your Kindle battery is draining is you’re always online. So, your e-reader might be updating things in the background, consuming the battery power too fast.

What’s worse is if your Wi-Fi is on, but there is no network in the range, Kindle will keep searching for available networks. And this will severely impact the battery’s duration. So, keep your device in the Airplane Mode when not in use.

#2 Turn off page refresh.

The Kindle’s display features tiny capsules of white and black e-ink. Whenever you turn a page, the device refreshes these capsules, and this phenomenon is called “Page Refresh,” and this also impacts the battery’s duration.

So, keep the page refresh turned off. Simply go to the “Settings” menu > “Reading Options” > toggle off the button next to “Page Refresh.”

#3 Manually enable Sleep Mode.

Kindle uses almost no battery in “Sleep Mode,” even with the wallpaper display on the device’s screen. So, you can make your Kindle battery last longer by putting it in “Sleep Mode” when not in use.

Generally, Kindle enters the “Sleep Mode” after 10 minutes of being idle. But when you know you won’t be reading any further, it’s best to turn on the “Sleep Mode” manually right away. Simply press the “Power” button,” and your Kindle will be in the “Sleep Mode” at once.

#4 Try to use the device in daylight.

Kindle runs on the E-Ink technology. So, when using the device in broad daylight, it works well in minimum brightness, unlike traditional screens. So, try reading in daylight on low brightness, thus saving some battery.

#5 Dim the screen brightness.

Adjust the brightness of your Kindle screen to be as comfortable as possible. To reduce the brightness, go to the “Home” screen > Swipe down and open “Quick Actions” or “Settings” > Brightness section. In the brightness section, press or swipe toward the “-” button to dim the brightness.

#6 Use the original cable.

Always use the USB cable that comes with your Kindle device. Avoid using the broken/wrong USB cable.

#7 Turn on the power saver mode.

Kindle devices come with a built-in power saver mode, allowing you to save battery. To turn on the power saver:

Tap anywhere on your screen, or if you’re on the Home page, go to Step 2.

Tap on the downward-facing arrow, and this will open the control panel.

Device Options > Advanced Options

Tap on Enable Power Saver option.

Bonus Tips

Buggy configurations can also impact your Kindle battery. So, restart your device and start a fresh session. This might help prevent the Kindle battery from draining fast.

