Kindle Colorsoft Lacks a System-Wide Dark Mode

The Kindle Colorsoft is no doubt one of the biggest innovations Amazon has introduced to its Kindle range ever since it was first introduced about 16 years ago. Unfortunately, things do not seem to be going all too well with the device. While we have seen a yellow band of light appearing along the bottom of the Colorsoft, here is information courtesy of the e-Book Reader Blog that says the e-reader lacks a system-wide Dark Mode. This should be disappointing to those who prefer the Dark Mode to further reduce the glare that the white display might cause.

However, unlike the yellow light, the lack of a Dark Mode isn’t actually an error but a deliberate design effort. Amazon also mentions on the Kindle Colorsoft product page stating dark Mode is unavailable on the device.

“We Want You To Know

Dark Mode is currently not available on this device. Customers can enable a similar reading experience within millions of books using the Page Color feature, which, like Dark Mode, inverts the book page color to black and the book text color to white. To enable the feature in eligible books, open your book, access the Quick Actions menu, and toggle the Page Color to black. “

Interestingly, Amazon is using the term ‘currently’ which makes us feel all of this might be temporary after all. Maybe this being the first color Kindle e-reader they have come up with, the intention right now could be to ascertain customer response on this before coming up with something more definitive. Maybe they hoped buyers would be too engrossed with the color aspect to be bothered with the Dark Mode.

As things stand right now, you can invert the colors to have white text against a black background but it is only available while reading. Unlike the other Kindle devices, it isn’t system-wide as the menu, the home screen, and every other portion still have the white display. On Colorsoft, the Dark Mode is nowhere to be found in the accessibility menu or the quick settings menu, as is the case with other Kindle devices.

On Colorsoft, you have the ‘Page Color’ option that you can invoke to invert the color. However, the option is available only while reading. The background turns black while the texts are in white though when you swipe down from the top or get back to the home screen, all of that is in white. It is only the book portion that exhibits dark mode. As already stated, you won’t even get the ‘Page Color’ setting while on the Home screen or when you are in the Kindle Store section, or for that matter, anywhere else.

As it is with the faint yellow glow at the bottom, the absence of a system-wide Fark Mode shouldn’t be a huge issue given that you still can have the dark Mode effect while reading, which is what likely matters the most. Also, it’s likely Amazon will launch a more comprehensive dark Mode for Colorsoft as well sometime later, as is the case with all other Kindle devices.

