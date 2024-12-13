Kindle Colorsoft Now Shipping

The Kindle Colorsoft is back after a brief hiatus. Amazon is now shipping the Colorsoft to those who had opted for a replacement device after returning the ones plagued with the yellow light issue. The good thing is that Amazon managed to set things right with Colorsoft just in time for the e-reader to reach users by Christmas.

The Kindle Colorsoft was officially launched on Oct. 16 2024 with shipping starting Oct. 30, 2024. However, no sooner had the device started to reach out to eager buyers than many reported seeing a faint yellow light emanating from the bottom of the display. Amazon was forced to halt further sales of the Colorsoft while shipping of new devices was pushed back by several weeks. Those affected by the issue had the option to return the device and get a full refund or wait for a replacement device.

The company though wasn’t able to provide a specific schedule for the replacement devices to arrive. Now, much to the surprise of many, the Colorsoft is back in stock at Amazon. Now only that, the color Kindle e-readers are also scheduled to reach buyers before Christmas as well. Apart from this, replacement units of the Colorsoft have also started to arrive at the customers.

Apart from this, fresh orders for the Colorsoft can also be placed at the moment. It isn’t available at a discount right now though you can still get 10 percent back when purchased using a Prime Visa card. That said there is still the infamous ‘We Want Your to Know’ warning sign which makes us to believe there might still be some issues with the device in future. Maybe Amazon isn’t sure things are out of trouble just yet.

In any case, there aren’t any reports of the recurrence of the yellow band issue so far. Let’s hope for the best.