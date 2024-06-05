Kindle e-readers receive 5.16.9 firmware update

Amazon has released a new firmware update for the 10th-generation Kindle e-readers and newer devices. The 5.16.9 update was just issued today and for most Kindles there is simply some Performance improvements, bug fixes, and other general enhancements. However, the patch notes for the Kindle Scribe have a few new features. Notebook Per Page Templates: You can change Notebook templates for individual, selected, or all pages in a notebook. Change the template in Notebook Settings or Notebook Overview.



Rest assured, Amazon rolls out updates to all e-readers in a staggered release. This means that the vast majority of Kindle owners, including you, will receive the new firmware sometime today or in the next few weeks. If you’re eager to install the update right away, you can visit the Kindle firmware page, download the patch file for your particular model, connect your Kindle to your PC or MAC, copy the file to the root directory of your Kindle, and then reboot.

