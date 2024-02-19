Kindle features that make reading all the more interesting

Kindle e-readers have been leading the way in digital reading for years now, setting the bar for other companies to follow. They’ve become as essential to online reading as Google is to search, offering incredible convenience and an intuitive user experience. With their constant updates and devoted user base, Kindle e-readers continue to reign as a top choice in the e-book market, shaping the way people consume literature in the digital age.

Here are a few ways the Kindle can make reading all the more fun and easy

Get behind the scene info on any book

Whether you are a bookworm or an occasional reader, here is something that can let you have inside-out info on the book you have been reading. Thanks to the cool feature called X-Ray that your Kindle has, this is akin to having an encyclopedia right there in your e-reader. X-Ray gives you all sorts of details about the book you’re reading – plot points, characters, locations, and more. Not every book has it, but to check if yours does, just tap the top of any page, then tap those three dots, and finally hit X-Ray in the menu. It is as easy as that.

Goodreads – the virtual book club

GoodReads, if you aren’t already aware of it, is Amazon’s awesome book discovery and recommendation tool. That again is just part of the story as Goodreads is also a virtual book club where you can connect with other bookworms. To access it, just go to the Home page, tap those three dots at the top right, and select GoodReads. There, you can keep track of books you want to read and see what your friends are reading. Plus, you can hop onto the GoodReads website or mobile app to join book discussions and manage your reading list even when you’re not using your Kindle.

Read your documents on Kindle

Kindle also lets you send your documents to your Kindle so that you can read them on the e-paper display of the e-reader for better eye protection. So, whether it is your own creation or some work-related document that you might need on the fly, you can easily email any PDF directly to your Kindle. All that you need to do is head over to www.amazon.com/sendtokindle. Thereafter, just drag and drop your files. You can send various file types though those need to be less than 200 MB in size.

Integrated dictionary and Wikipedia tool

Your Kindle also comes with the dictionary and Wikipedia tool that is built into the device. This ensures you won’t have to struggle with unfamiliar words and terms anymore. Just tap any word you don’t get and you will be provided with its meaning along with other information right away. There is the window that pops up with options to check the dictionary, Wikipedia, or even translate.

Get library books on your Kindle

Many public libraries will let you borrow e-books and send them straight to your Kindle. Also, while the books that you borrow need to be returned within a given time, the good thing here is that those get returned automatically. This ensures there are no chances of incurring late fees.

You will need a valid library card to get started and download the Libby app on your phone. Follow the instructions to link your library card to Libby and choose the option to read books with your Kindle. When you find a book you want to borrow, just tap “Open Book,” and Libby will whisk you over to Amazon to send the book to your Kindle. It’s as easy as that.