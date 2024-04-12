Kindle for iPad now works on the Apple Vision Pro

There are not very many reading solutions for the Apple Vision Pro. The Apple Books app was the first to gain functionality to read ebooks or listen to audiobooks in a virtual space. Now, there is another.

The Kindle for iPad app is now available on the Apple Vision Pro via the App Store as of late March 2024. In the new immersive environments, customers can now read their favourite book on the top of a mountain, in Joshua Tree National Park, or even on the moon, all while turning pages simply via eye-tracking+pinch or virtual touches.

If you receive any notifications or emails while reading, it is very easy to quickly look beyond the book, making it translucent by looking at the other apps behind it with a finger click.

This is an excellent move for users who want to read in a virtual reality space instead of watching movies or playing games. I have been very bullish that the future of reading is VR and AR. The Audible app has also been available for a while, allowing people to listen to audiobooks.

