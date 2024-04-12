Lenovo Tab P12 Paper set to launch soon

Here’s introducing the Lenovo Tab P12 Paper, a tablet that the company claims is specifically designed to allow for a glare-free reading and writing experience. The tablet, as Liliputing claimed has been found listed on the official Lenovo France website.

It isn’t an E Ink display though, which means you won’t have the same e-paper-like display qualities that you’d expect out of a Kindle. That said, the Tab P12 Paper comes with a matte display that is based on AG nanoscale engraving technology which acts to diffuse the outgoing light, something that helps in reducing glare by 80 percent.

Also, it being an LCD display, you have a display that has a 60 Hz refresh rate, which means there are none of the ghosting issues that are encountered with e-paper displays. Further, with full-color support, you can view color content with perfect ease, something that otherwise is quite a compromise on color e-paper displays. You can also watch videos and play games as well without hurting your eyes much.

Coming to specs, the Tab P12 Paper comes with a 12.7-inch display having 2944 x 1840 pixel resolution. Making up the core of the tablet is a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor that is coupled with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. If you need more storage, there is the option to add another up to 1 TB via microSD cards. The tablet comes pre-loaded with Android 13.

Power comes from a 10,200 mAh battery which is backed by 30W fast charging tech. There is the USB 2.0 Type-C onboard for data transfer and charging the device while other connectivity options available include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. There are also pogo pins present which can be used to attach external attachments such as a keyboard.

The tablet comes bundled with a stylus having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity along with tilt detection and palm rejection support. Other features of the Tab P12 Paper include an 8 MP camera at the rear along with a 13 MP unit at the front with face-tracking support for video calls.

If all of the specs sound familiar, that’s because the Tab P12 Paper is basically the Tab P12 that Lenovo launched last fall but with a more paper-like display. It also appeared on the Google Play Console a few weeks back when it was referred to as the Lenovo Tab P12 with Matte Display. However, it now seems the company plans to commercially launch the device as the P12 Paper. No word yet on a wider release of the tablet yet.