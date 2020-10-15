Kindle makes it easier to borrow ebooks from Prime Reading

The Amazon Kindle line of e-readers is now making it easier to borrow ebooks from Kindle Unlimited, Prime Reading and the public library, right on your home screen. This is all apart of the 5.13.3 firmware update that was just released today, it is compatible with most devices dating back to the Kindle Voyage.

These recommendations to view popular titles from Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading need to have Home Screen View turned on, for it to work properly. You can enable/disable these in the settings menu.

Amazon has also moved the Kindle user guide from your library shelf to the help menu. This will help free up some space. There has also been a number of performance improvements, bug fixes, and other general enhancements.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.