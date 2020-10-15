Amazon Kindle Oasis sold out until November

The Amazon Kindle Oasis received big discounts on Prime Day and it looks like so many people bought a new e-Reader, that it is sold out until November 9th. The 8GB and 32GB models, are not available to order, and ditto with the Oasis Bundle. These devices are not just out of stock in the United States, but Canada too. In Japan, the Oasis is sold out for at least 6 months.

Over the course of the two day Prime Day sale, both Canada and the USA had the Oasis discounted by $80. This brought the Kindle Oasis down from the everyday price of $329, in Canada to a respectable $249.99. The US got a big discount, and 8GB model was $174.

All of the other Kindle device continue to have wide availability. This includes the entry level Kindle, and the Paperwhite.



