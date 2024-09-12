Base Kindle is not to be found anywhere. Is a new Kindle coming?

Here is a development that is further fuelling speculation of a new Kindle device being in the making. The base Kindle device that was launched in 2022 is currently marked ‘Out of Stock’ on Amazon and this is applicable to almost all the major e-reader markets around the world. Interestingly, the Kid’s version of the Kindle continues to be available in the very same markets where the regular models have gone out of stock. This could be an indication of a new Kindle getting released soon.

The usual trend with Kindle releases is that a new model is introduced every three years. The latest Kindle Paperwhite was launched in 2021 while the basic Kindle was launched in 2022. That makes the Paperwhite to be the first in line that is due for replacement while the basic Kindle is going to be retained for a year before that too is replaced by a newer version. However, with the Kindle suddenly going out of stock, this makes us wonder if Amazon has some other plans this time.

What is also interesting is that this comes on the back of a mega sale at Amazon where almost the entire Kindle lineup sans the Scribe was offered at a discount. Prior to that, we have seen Amazon offering discounts on a range of Kindle cases. Both happen to be quite unprecedented in recent times.

As it is, there already are reports of Amazon working on two new Kindle devices that are expected to be launched around late 2024 or early 2025. The upcoming two Kindle devices will have color displays thanks to the use of the E Ink Gallery 3 panel and are going to be the color versions of the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Scribe. It is going to be mighty interesting to see what transpires next. Stay tuned.