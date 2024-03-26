Kindle Oasis cellular version now on sale

Woot sales are all about the chance to snag up a Kindle at super cheap rates. There is a sale ongoing and while it was slated to last till April 8, all devices are already marked out of stock within just hours of those put up for sale.

That said, there is a Kindle Oasis international version that is still available though via the Amazon site. It is marked as the AT&T version which is right now available to buy for $349.99. This happens to be the latest edition of the Kindle Oasis and could be the last chance to buy one of these considering that the Oasis has already been pushed into oblivion. The particular model is 4G LTE and Wi-Fi enabled and is among the last generation of Kindle devices that came with cellular connectivity.

The rest of the specs should be familiar. There is the 7-inch 300 PPI display upfront with an adjustable front light that enables the display to turn from white to amber as the need might be. It is waterproof too with an IPX8 rating. It has physical page turn buttons as well for enhanced reading pleasure. The Oasis also features the famous asymmetrical build that has inspired a generation of look-alikes from manufacturers across the globe.

The Kindle Oasis on sale happens to be a brand new version unlike refurbished models sold via Woot.