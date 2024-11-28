Kindle Oasis Price Halved This Black Friday

The Kindle Oasis can be bought for half the price in the run up to Black Friday this year. The offer however is applicable to only the international version of the Kindle Oasis so that it is now being sold for just $135 via Amazon. That, as already stated, is half the price it is listed at on other days.

The particular model being offered comes in a shade of Graphite black. It offers 8 GB of onboard storage which no doubt is much less compared to the 16 GB of 32 GB of storage that most e-readers launched in recent times come with. Still, that should be good enough to store several thousand e-books or a few audiobooks. That no doubt is more than you will need in say an extended vacation as well.

That apart, the Oasis boasts an IPX8 waterproof rating. The 7-inch E Ink display offers a class-leading 300 PPI resolution. The 25 LED adjustable warm light feature turns the display to a warm hue that is very comforting to the eyes. The backlight comes into effect automatically to match the ambient lighting conditions to allow for an optimum reading experience at all times. The battery lasts several weeks on a single charge.

The other huge plus with the Oasis is its asymmetrical build where you have a portion that is thicker than the rest. The thicker spine is where almost the entire weight of the device is concentrated and serves as a nice placeholder for holding the device. You won’t tire your arms easily even during binge reading sessions. The page orientation changes automatically as you change your hands or hold the device in either portrait or landscape mode.

So, if you are on the lookout for a new e-reader this festive season, the Kindle Oasis might well be it.