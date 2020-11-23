Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis on sale for Cyber Monday

Amazon is going to launch Cyber Monday weekend sale and this is the perfect time to buy a new e-reader. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite will be discounted by $45 and will be available for $84.99. This screen is six inches, is waterproof and has a 300 PPI display. The Kindle Oasis he big selling point is that it has a seven inch screen and a color temperature system that adds amber LED lights. This model will receive a $75 savings and can purchased for $174.99.

The Paperwhite goes on sale often, the last time it was available was Prime Day, just a month ago. Amazon hardly ever provides any kind of meaningful discounts on their flagship e-reader, the Kindle Oasis. The last time it was on sale like this, was Black Friday 2019. So if you are in a position to spend $200 on a new e-reader, the Oasis is the best deal that is available. The Paperwhite is no slouch either, it is a better buy than the entry level Kindle, which is only e-reader on sale for the week, leading up to Black Friday. This model only has a 167 PPI screen an a front-lit display. Serious bookworms should at least consider the Kindle Paperwhite and buy it this weekend.

If you want to listen to audiobooks on any of the new e-readers on sale for this weekend, you might want to consider an Audible subscription: Between November 1 and December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month. If you have never subscribed to Kindle Unlimited before, enjoy 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99 – access more than 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only



