Kindle Scribe: A quartet of new features that make the e-note great to own and operate

With the introduction of a host of exciting new features, the Kindle Scribe elevates your reading and writing experience to the next level. Among the recent additions are various pen types, improved note and notebook organization, enhanced reading for books and documents, and even integration with Microsoft Word. Then, as AboutAmazon stated, there have also been a few other updates that led to the introduction of some game-changing features. Those include the ability to convert handwritten notes to text when exporting, a new lasso select tool for effortless annotation and manipulation of notes and drawings, and an array of captivating write-on content exclusively tailored for the Kindle Scribe.

The latest software update, set to roll out over the next few weeks via Wi-Fi connectivity, showcases Amazon’s commitment to continually refining and perfecting the Kindle Scribe. Simply connect your device to the internet via Wi-Fi, and these updates will automatically download and install. Alternatively, you can manually download the latest software using provided instructions. To complement these exciting developments, the Kindle team has launched a dedicated resource hub for Kindle Scribe customers. This comprehensive page offers videos, articles, and regular updates on key features, empowering users to maximize their Kindle Scribe experience in every way.

Now, let’s delve into the remarkable new features that await you:

Convert to text in export:

Effortlessly transform your handwritten notebooks into editable text for easy sharing via email. With the “Convert to text and quick send” and “Convert to text and email” options in the Share menu, you can convert your standalone notebook to a .txt file. For the latter option, preview, review, and edit the converted notebook before sharing it with up to five email addresses.

Lasso select tool:

The versatile lasso select tool empowers you to circle and manipulate your handwritten text or pen strokes within notebooks, sticky notes, and PDFs. Resize, move, cut, copy, and paste your selections across various platforms effortlessly.

PDF reading improvements:

For PDFs uploaded to your Kindle library via Send to Kindle, including those from Microsoft Word using the “like a printed document” option, enjoy the freedom to switch between portrait and landscape view, crop margins to increase font size, and select text for structured highlights. You can also add text notes and access dictionary definitions, translations, and Wikipedia results.

Write-on content:

Exclusively available for the Kindle Scribe, explore a captivating collection of books and titles that enable direct on-page writing. Delve into guided journals, indulge in word games like crosswords and sudokus, and unlock a truly interactive reading experience. Look for “Write-on Books” in the Kindle Store or check the “On-page writing” supported feature under the Product Details section of the desired e-book.

Discover the remarkable enhancements brought about to the Kindle Scribe thanks to the latest features, unlocking a world of limitless possibilities for reading, writing, and exploration.