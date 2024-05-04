Kindle Scribe Discounted in Canada For Mother’s Day

With just days left until Mother’s Day 2024, it is hardly surprising Amazon has started a sale on its Kindle e-reader device. The retailer is now offering its flagship Kindle, the Scribe at a discount which applies to the entry-level Scribe as well as the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. Here are the details.

The Kindle Scribe 16 GB is right now priced at $365 which is 21 percent less than its original price. You also have the Premium Pen as part of the package and does not include Kindle Unlimited.

Coming to the Essential Bundle deals, it start with the bundle that includes the Kindle Scribe 64 GB, Premium Pen, a black fabric cover, and power adapter. All of it is now priced at $449.97 which is 26 percent less than the usual price.

The same with a leather cover done up in black will cost a slightly higher $469.97 which is 25 percent less than the usual price.

Lastly, there is the bundle with all of the above save for a foliage green leather folio cover this time which costs $489.97. The folio cover comes with a magnetic attach and a brush print finish. You get to save 24 percent with this deal.

So, if you have been looking for something tech-oriented to gift your mom this Mother’s Day, the Kindle Scribe can just be it.