Kindle Scribe Hits an All-Time Low Price Tag

Amazon has been offering attractive discounts on its flagship Kindle device, the Kindle Scribe for some time now. The good thing here is that the price now has hit an all-time low of $240. This translates to a flat $100 discount or 29 percent off the original price of $340. What you get for that price is the base 16 GB Kindle Scribe with the Basic Pen.

The Basic Pen, if you don’t already know, is devoid of the eraser and the programmable button that the Premium Pen comes with. You can further save 20 percent if you trade in a compatible device while there is going to be another $40 shaved off the total price if you opt to buy two units of the Scribe.

Amazon is also offering attractive bundle offers where you can have the 16 GB Kindle Scribe along with a power adapter, Basic Pen, and a choice of either black or burgundy leather folio cover with magnetic attachment for $300. There are no replacement pen tips included in the deal though.

All of this makes the Scribe the most affordable e-note device in the 10-inch category. Plus, the Scribe also happens to be the only E Ink note-taking device in this segment to come with a 300 PPI display while all other e-note devices top out at 227 PPI resolution. Apart from being the largest Kindle, the Scribe also has the longest-lasting battery, one that lasts for months on a single charge.

So, for those who might have been looking for a large-screen e-reader and note-taking device, now is the time to hit the Buy Now button for the Kindle Scribe.