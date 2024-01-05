Kindle Scribe now discounted by up to $85 in new Prime-only deal

In what can be considered as sort of a belated New Year gift from Amazon, the company’s flagship e-reader device, the Kindle Scribe is currently available on sale with its price discounted by up to $85. This applies to the Kindle Scribe model with 64 GB of storage that is now available to buy for $334.99. The deal is inclusive of the Premium Pen as well.

Then there is the Kindle Scribe 32 GB that is now on sale for $309.99, which is $80 less than the usual price. You get a Premium Pen bundled with the offer.

Sitting lower down the order is the Kindle Scribe with 16 gigs of native storage and the Premium Pen combo. This will set you back $294.99, which is $75 less than the normal price.

Lastly, there is the Kindle Scribe 16 GB but with the Basic Pen this time which will cost you $269.99. This is $70 less than the usual price.

The sale however is open to Prime members only. Three months of free subscription to Kindle Unlimited is also part of the deal. Amazon hasn’t stated till when the deal is going to be available though it’s better to hurry to avail of the discounted rates as stocks are likely going to be limited.

The Kindle Scribe happens to be the biggest Kindle model at the moment that also allows for note-taking. However, while its note-taking abilities might be seen to be lacking that of its competitors, it still serves basic purposes. It can also be an excellent large-screen e-reader thanks to the large 10.2-inch display having 300 PPI resolution.